Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Volcano prompts evacuations in Japan

Screen Shot 2022-07-25 at 12.59.08 PM.png
JAPAN METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY
Screen Shot 2022-07-25 at 12.59.08 PM.png
Posted at 12:01 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 15:01:06-04

Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupted on Sunday and Monday, forcing people to evacuate.

According to CNN, people in Kagoshima Prefecture and Kagoshima City were told to leave the area.

Surveillance video of the eruption shows smoke and ash rising from the volcano. Officials warned of falling volcanic rocks and the flow of lava.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, officials said.

Sakurajima is reportedly one of Japan's most active volcanoes. In 1914, an eruption killed 58 people.

Sakurajima is about 600 miles southwest of Tokyo.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!