Virtual reality brings portable Taser training to police

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
VR equipment and a version of the TASER 7 that utilizes VR technology for training, is demonstrated, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Posted at 4:56 AM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 08:06:49-04

The company best known for developing the Taser is expanding virtual reality and immersive training to help encourage police officers across the U.S. to more regularly train with less-than-lethal weapons.

The virtual reality training being launched by Axon on Tuesday gives officers an opportunity to train with their Tasers in different scenarios to make the weapon more effective and reduce the chance the officer would use a firearm instead.

Phoenix Police Department will be among the first departments with the new technology.

The portable training kit fits into a duffel bag.

Police departments can implement such training during roll calls or for officers between calls.

Axon says the technology "prepares officers for complex, real-world situations through immersive training that enhances performance, critical thinking and de-escalation skills."

