Giant helium balloon explodes at Arizona space tourism company, blast felt three miles away

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - An Arizona space tourism business has apologized after one of its giant helium balloons exploded on its launch pad Tuesday, frightening residents and Tucson and smashing windows in surrounding neighborhoods.
Two employees at World View in Tucson, Arizona were treated for ringing in their ears, though no other injuries were reported.
The blast, in which a balloon ruptured on a launch pad during a test, was felt at least three miles away.
World View Enterprises is a company that will soon offer space tourists the opportunity to ride in a capsule suspended by a helium balloon into the upper portions of Earth's atmosphere. The company is still running tests and is not fully operational yet.