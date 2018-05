NEW PALESTINE, Ind. -- A huge snake spotted on a tree along a nature trail in New Palestine, Indiana is making people's skin crawl.

Sandi Whitaker said she spotted the giant black snake while walking along the trail in the back of her neighborhood Sunday.

WATCH | Huge rattlesnake spotted at Brown County State Park

It is unclear what type of snake it is at this time, but a spokesperson with the Department of Natural Resources told Scripps station WRTV in Indianapolis it appears to be a large rat snake or a grey rat snake. Both of those species can grow to be four to five feet long and are good climbers. Neither are venomous.