Video captures suspect smashing speed cameras in DC

Not many people like being caught speeding and getting ticketed, but one person's solution to not getting caught might lead to even more trouble.

The Metropolitan D.C. Police released video earlier this week of a suspect getting out of a car and smashing a camera designed to catch and ticket speeders. The video shows the suspect knocking over the machine, kicking it a few times and throwing the camera into a ditch before getting back into a car and speeding off.

WJLA-TV reported that this incident caught on video was one of six incidents that took place in DC last week.

As of Tuesday, no arrests have been made in connection to these incidents.