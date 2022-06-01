Video captures moment train nearly misses 3 teens walking on tracks

Three teenagers are lucky to be alive after they came within feet of being hit by a train.

Canadian transit officials say that on May 20 around 5 p.m., a train was approaching a bridge in Toronto when suddenly teens appeared on the tracks.

⚠️ This heart-stopping video shows the dangers of walking on railways. Watch as young people come within a foot of serious injury or death while trespassing on a rail bridge in Toronto. Talk to your kids about rail safety. Resources here: https://t.co/X5uS2ewqui #MetrolinxFYI pic.twitter.com/R8P6dmDFdW — Metrolinx (@Metrolinx) May 30, 2022

The train engineer applied the brake and blew the horn, but officials say there was no way of stopping it on time.

Luckily, the teens managed to get out of the way, with one clinging to the fence.

Metrolinx says they posted the video to request parents to talk to their kids about rail safety.