Victoria's Secret features model with Down syndrome for the first time

Victoria’s Secret is featuring its first-ever model with Down syndrome.

Sofía Jirau is 24 years old and is from Puerto Rico.

She is featured in the lingerie brand’s Love Cloud undergarment collection, which the company says features “dynamic women from a myriad of backgrounds.”

Jirau showed her excitement about the opportunity on her Instagram page.

She posted a photo from the collection, and wrote in Spanish, “I dreamt it, I worked for it, and today my dream has become reality.”

This is not the first time Jirau has modeled.

She first made her debut on the runway in 2020, during New York Fashion Week.

Jirau was one of the few models with Down syndrome who participated in the event, according to her website.

Before New York Fashion Week, Jirau launched an online clothing and accessories store named Alavett.

On her website, she states that she hopes to model in Europe this year.