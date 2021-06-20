Watch
VA moves to offer gender confirmation surgery to vets

Sarah Silbiger/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, Secretary of Veterans Affairs nominee Denis McDonough speaks during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs on Capitol Hill, in Washington. In an announcement Saturday, June 19, 2021, McDonough said that the Department of Veterans Affairs is moving to offer transgender veterans gender confirmation surgery. (Sarah Silbiger/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Posted at 12:06 PM, Jun 20, 2021
WILMINGTON, Del. — The Department of Veterans Affairs is moving to offer transgender veterans gender confirmation surgery.

VA Secretary Denis McDonough made the announcement Saturday at a Pride Month event in Orlando, Florida.

McDonough said in prepared remarks that the move was “the right thing to do,” and that it was part of an effort to overcome a “dark history” of discrimination against LGBTQ service members.

The move is just the first step in what’s likely to be a years-long federal rulemaking process to expand VA health benefits to cover the surgery.

