Uvalde remembers 21 killed in Texas school massacre

Families and local funeral homes have confirmed the identities of many of the children and teachers killed in Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school.
All told, 19 students and a pair of teachers were killed by a gunman inside the school.
Here is a list of those confirmed to have died, as confirmed by local funeral homes, CNN or the Associated Press:
Teachers
Irma Garcia, 48
Eva Mireles, 44
Students
Amerie jo Garza, 10
Xavier Lopez, 10
Annabelle Rodriguez, 10
Uziyah Garcia, 10
Jose Flores Jr., 10
Lexi Rubio, 10
Tess Marie Mata, 10
Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo, 10
Eliana 'Ellie' Garcia, 9
Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10
Eliahana 'Elijah' Cruz Torres, 10
Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10
Jacklyn Cazares
Additional identities will be added as they are confirmed.