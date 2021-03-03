US official: Border wall breach may be tied to fatal crash

HOLTVILLE, AZ — Investigators are looking into the possibility that migrants had breached a wall with Mexico before an SUV carrying 25 people collided with a tractor-trailer in the remote California desert, killing 13.

A U.S. official with direct knowledge of the investigation tells The Associated Press on Wednesday that authorities also are looking at whether another vehicle was involved in the apparent smuggling operation around the same time.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the investigation have not been made public.

The area became a major route for illegal border crossings in the late 1990s.