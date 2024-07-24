Watch Now
US home sales fell in June to slowest pace since December amid rising mortgage rates, home prices

The national median sales price rose 4.1% from a year earlier to $426,900, an all-time high
Jul 24, 2024

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in June for the fourth straight month as elevated mortgage rates and record-high prices kept many would-be homebuyers on the sidelines.

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell 5.4% last month from May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.89 million, the fourth consecutive month of declines, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday.

Existing home sales were also down 5.4% compared with June last year. Yet home prices climbed for the 12th month in a row.

The national median sales price rose 4.1% from a year earlier to $426,900, an all-time high.

