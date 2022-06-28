Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

US bans Russian gold imports in latest round of sanctions

Vladimir Putin
Mikhail Klimentyev/AP
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, April 29, 2022. The CIA says Russians disaffected by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine may be trying to get in touch with U.S. intelligence. And it wants them to go to the darknet. The agency on Monday began a new push to promote its presence on a part of the internet accessible only through specialized tools that provide more anonymity. ( Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Vladimir Putin
Posted at 8:31 AM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 11:34:34-04

The U.S. Treasury announced it's targeting Russian gold in its latest round of sanctions for the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian gold can no longer be imported into the U.S. according to a statement from the U.S. Treasury.

“We once again reaffirm our commitment to working alongside our partners and allies to impose additional severe sanctions in response to Russia’s war against Ukraine,” said Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen.

In addition to gold imports, the U.S. is imposing sanctions on 70 entities in various sectors including defense, industrial, technology and manufacturing.

"Targeting Russia’s defense industry will degrade Putin’s capabilities and further impede his war against Ukraine, which has already been plagued by poor morale, broken supply chains, and logistical failures," Yellen said.

The State Department is also taking action against Russians. It is imposing visa restrictions on "officials believed to have threatened or violated Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, or political independence."

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!