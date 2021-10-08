Watch
Urban Meyer's wife responds to viral video: 'We are all sinners'

Zach Bolinger/AP
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Posted at 2:49 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 17:49:00-04

The wife of Urban Meyer responded to a viral video that shows the Jacksonville Jaguars coach dancing and touching another woman at a bar.

"We all make mistakes— we are all sinners," Shelley Meyer said on Twitter. "If you think aren't? Then cast the first stone."

Shelly thanked her friends and follower for their support. However, she quit Twitter after posting the message. She cited "the hate, vitriol, slander, trash" that she anticipated in response to her tweet.

Urban apologized to his family and the Jaguars organization for his conduct.

The owner of the Jaguars said Urban would have to regain the team's trust and respect.

In the days following the video's release, Meyer has said the team is ready to move on.

The Jaguars take on the Tennessee Titans Sunday. Jacksonville has not won a game this season.

