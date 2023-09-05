Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

United Airlines resumes flights following nationwide ground stop

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
United Airlines Europe
Posted at 10:17 AM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 14:04:05-04

United Airlines flights are resuming after a brief nationwide ground stop due to a computer issue, the airline said.

United initially said Tuesday afternoon that it was "experiencing a systemwide technology issue." Planes on the ground were being held, while flights currently in the air were continuing on their routes as planned, the airline said.

About one hour later, United said the issue was resolved and the ground stop was lifted.

The ground stop delayed 211 flights nationwide.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give to the 2nd Chance Bike Drive today!