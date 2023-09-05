United Airlines resumes flights following nationwide ground stop

United Airlines flights are resuming after a brief nationwide ground stop due to a computer issue, the airline said.

United initially said Tuesday afternoon that it was "experiencing a systemwide technology issue." Planes on the ground were being held, while flights currently in the air were continuing on their routes as planned, the airline said.

About one hour later, United said the issue was resolved and the ground stop was lifted.

Update: @united has lifted the ground stop for the U.S. and Canada. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) September 5, 2023

The ground stop delayed 211 flights nationwide.