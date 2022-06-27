Ukrainian officials say at least 2 dead as missile hits mall

SLOVIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say scores of civilians are feared killed or injured after a Russian rocket strike hit a crowded shopping mall in the central city of Kremenchuk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Telegram post Monday that the number of victims was "unimaginable," citing reports that more than 1,000 civilians were inside at the time of the attack.

Minutes later, Kyryl Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the presidential office, said in a Telegram post that at least two were dead and about 20 people were hurt, of whom nine were in serious condition.

Zelenskyy stressed that the target presented "no threat to the Russian army" and had "no strategic value."