Ukraine's Independence Day takes on new meaning amid war

August 24th marks 31 years since Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union. It also marks six months since Russia began waging war on the country.

While the war rages on, people proudly celebrate Ukraine’s Independence Day around the world including here in the Valley.

Svitlana Jelden tells ABC15 Ukraine’s Independence Day has always been important, but it's now a day that has become more than a celebration.

It’s a matter of life and death.

“I just came back from Ukraine a couple of weeks ago and you can feel heaviness in the air,” she said.

Jelden was devastated when she left the Valley and returned to her war-torn home county of Ukraine.

She says the cities no longer look like home.

“It’s really…it’s really tough. I see Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel…it’s a dead city. It’s a dead town.”

She says parks where kids would play are empty.

“Kids do not smile. It’s just like quiet. And the quietness just kills you. Just so quiet. And it’s a little sign that says be careful don’t pick up anything from the ground because it could be [a] bomb,” she told ABC15.

Though, in the middle of the rubble, Jelden says she saw something beautiful.

“You see how people support each other. How they hug each other,” she added.

Jelden says she was witnessing the bitterness of loss, the joy of survival and the strength of her country.

“We are stronger than ever,” she said.

With that strength, she is able to celebrate Ukrainian Independence day, wearing her vyshyvanka with pride.

“Thousands of years ago women would make these clothes…handmake, and traditionally it means peace, love.”

Jelden says it’s through that love she has for her country that she’s able to hold on to hope.

Hope, that one day, peace in Ukraine will be restored.

“I am really proud to be of Ukraine. We’re strong. We’re brave. We’re peaceful. I promise you, we will win the war…and glory to Ukraine," Jelden told ABC15.

The United States also announced the largest military aid package yet, to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia.

The nearly $3B package includes six surface-to-air missile systems, hundreds of thousands of rounds of artillery and mortar ammunition, and laser-guided rocket systems.

The United Nations estimates more than 5,500 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the Russian invasion.