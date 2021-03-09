Menu

UC Davis to pay students $75 to not travel for Spring Break

Gregory Urquiaga/UC Davis
Two students walk down Cennential Walk at the University of California Davis that run through the Quad as they go to study on October 1, 2020.
Posted at 11:35 AM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 13:39:11-05

One university in California is offering to pay its students to not travel for Spring Break amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement last week, the University of California Davis said it'd give out $75 grants to the first 750 students who choose a "staycation."

Students can use the money at “selected Davis business,” UC Davis Chancellor Gary May said in the statement.

Students can use the funds to purchase supplies in four categories: Get Active, Get Artsy, Home Improvement, and Let’s Stay In.

The university's Spring Break is slated for March 20-24.

