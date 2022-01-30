Watch
UAE intercepts Yemen missile as Israeli president visits

Amos Ben Gershom/AP
In this photo provided by the Israeli Government Press Office, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, right, and First Lady Michal Herzog are received by UAE Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Israel's president arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday in the first official visit by the country's head of state, the latest sign of deepening ties between the two nations as tensions rise in the region. (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO via AP)
Isaac Herzog, Michal Herzog, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Posted at 4:40 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 18:40:22-05

DUBAI, U.A.E. — Authorities in the United Arab Emirates say its forces intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels early Monday as the Israeli president visited the country.

The UAE’s state-run WAM news agency reported the interception, saying that “the attack did not result in any losses, as the remnants of the ballistic missile fell outside the populated areas.”

It isn’t immediately clear where the missile remnants fell.

The country’s civilian air traffic control agency says there is no immediate effect on air travel in the UAE, which is home to the long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad. Israeli President Isaac Herzog is in the country on a state visit.

