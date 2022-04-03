Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

U.S. sends home Algerian held nearly 20 years at Guantanamo

Guantanamo Prisoner Release
Alex Brandon/AP
FILE In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, flags fly at half-staff at Camp Justice, Aug. 29, 2021, in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. The Defense Department says Sufiyan Barhoumi, an Algerian man imprisoned at the Guantanamo Bay detention center for nearly 20 years, has been released and sent back to his homeland. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Guantanamo Prisoner Release
Posted at 8:12 PM, Apr 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-02 23:12:54-04

WASHINGTON — The Defense Department says an Algerian man imprisoned at the Guantanamo Bay detention center for nearly 20 years has been released and sent back to his homeland.

The Pentagon says Sufyian Barhoumi was repatriated with assurances from the Algerian government that he would be treated humanely there and security measures would be imposed to reduce a risk that he could pose a threat in the future.

The Pentagon isn't providing details about those security measures, which could include restrictions on travel.

A review board cleared Barhoumi for release in 2016 but his repatriation languished since then.

His release brings the total held at the U.S. base in Cuba to 37 men.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems