Tyson Foods recalling nearly 8.5 million pounds of chicken

Tyson Foods, Inc. announced a voluntary recall of approximately 8.5 million pounds of frozen, fully cooked chicken after it was possibly exposed to listeria.

The products were distributed to food service and retail customers nationwide. Each affected package has the establishment code P-7089.

Tyson Foods released this list of affected products. (Courtesy Tyson Foods)

"While there is no conclusive evidence that the products were contaminated at the time of shipment, the voluntary recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution," Tyson said in a news release.

The affected products were produced at a Missouri plant between December 2020 and April 2021.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says two people became sick with listeriosis and determined there is evidence linking the illness to precooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods Inc.

The USDA says these products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

More information on the recall and affected products is available from the USDA here.

