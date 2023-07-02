Two killed, 28 injured overnight in mass shooting in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD — Two people killed and 28 others injured in a mass shooting in Baltimore, according to police.

Around 12:35 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to multiple calls of a reported shooting.

When they arrived, officers discovered multiple shooting victims.

BPD is still on scene of a masa shooting incident in the 800 blk of Gretna Court in our Southern District cleaning crews removing trash pic.twitter.com/YSxHAUmofA — manny locke (@realmannynation) July 2, 2023

Nine victims were transported from the scene to area hospitals, and 20 victims walked into area hospitals across the region.

An 18-year-old woman died on the scene, and a 20-year-old man died at a local hospital a short time later.

Three victims are listed in critical condition, and the remaining victims, ranging in age and condition, remain at local hospitals.

Twelve Patients are currently being treated at Shock Trauma, four others are being treated at the University of Maryland Center's Pediatric Emergency Department.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.

Mayor Brandon Scott, the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, and Baltimore Police issued a joint statement saying the following: