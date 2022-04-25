Twitter reportedly in talks with Elon Musk over bid to buy platform

The New York Times reports that Twitter’s board and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are negotiating over his bid to buy the social media platform.

Musk said last week that he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, putting pressure on the company’s board to negotiate a deal.

The Times cited people with knowledge of the situation who it did not identify.

It said the two sides were discussing details including a timeline and fees if an agreement was signed and then fell apart.

Sources also told Reuters that Twitter has not been able to secure a ‘go-shop’ provision that would allow it to solicit other bids once its deal with Musk is signed.

However, Twitter could still accept another offer if it pays a fee.

The people said the situation was fluid and fast-moving.

Twitter’s shares were up 5% in premarket trading Monday in light of the news.