TV, film workers may go on strike next week

Chris Pizzello/AP
A poster advocating union solidarity hangs from a Costume Designers Guild office building, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Burbank, Calif. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike for the first time in its 128-year history. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
IATSE Strike
Posted at 5:47 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 21:27:38-04

The union representing 60,000 employees who work on TV and film productions says it will go on strike Monday if its contract demands are not met.

In a statement, Matthew Loeb, president of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, said the union will continue to negotiate with producers this week with the hopes of reaching an agreement.

“However, the pace of bargaining doesn’t reflect any sense of urgency,” Loeb said. “Without an end date, we could keep talking forever. Our members deserve to have their basic needs addressed now.”

The union is asking producers to meet numerous issues, including worker hours, pay, and time off.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers issued a statement in response to the threat of a strike.

“There are five whole days left to reach a deal, and the studios will continue to negotiate in good faith in an effort to reach an agreement for a new contract that will keep the industry working,” Jarryd Gonzales, a spokesman for AMPTP, was quoted by various news outlets.

