Tuesday Morning to close more than 250 stores, including 11 in Arizona, after bankruptcy filing

Discount retailer Tuesday Morning plans to close more than 250 stories across the country this year.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the home goods company said it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Tuesday Morning said the bankruptcy filing will allow it to "transform into a nimbler retailer."

“After considering how best to address Tuesday Morning’s exceedingly burdensome debt, we have determined that the best path to reorganizing and transforming the Company begins with a Chapter 11 filing, said Andrew Berger, Tuesday Morning CEO. "Fortunately, we have the support of a committed capital provider in Invictus and a clear vision for transforming into a focused retailer that serves its core, heritage markets in a profitable manner."

The company said it will close stores in "low-traffic regions" that are "unprofitable" and "underperforming."

In all, stores in 38 states will be affected.

More than 30 stores in California will close, the most of any other state. Twenty-four stores will close in both Texas and Florida.

Nearly a dozen stores in Arizona are also impacted:

15449 N Hayden Rd

Sonora Village

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

10273 W McDowell Road

Gateway Village

Avondale, AZ 85392

1840 East Warner Road

McClintock Fountains Shopping Center

Tempe, AZ 85284

20165 N 67th Avenue

Arrowhead Plaza

Glendale, AZ 85308

245 East Bell Road

Bell Towne Plaza

Phoenix, AZ 85022

2815 South Alma School Road

Las Tiendas Village

Chandler, AZ 85286

4643 E Cactus Road

Village Square II

Phoenix, AZ 85032

6228 E Broadway Blvd

Wilmot Plaza

Tucson, AZ 85711

6884 East Sunrise Drive

Ventana Village

Tucson, AZ 85750

6952 East Hampton Avenue

Mesa Pavilions North

Mesa, AZ 85206

10096 W Happy Valley Rd

Lake Pleasant Towne Center

Peoria, AZ 85383

The retailer said everything in the stores will be on sale.

Click here to see which locations will be closing and offering the sale prices.

