Trump wins delegates needed to become GOP’s presumptive nominee for third straight election

Trump will face Biden in the fall, pitting both against each other in a rematch of the 2020 campaign
Posted at 8:18 PM, Mar 12, 2024
Donald Trump will lead the GOP in a third consecutive presidential election after clinching the nomination Tuesday.

With wins in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington state, Trump surpassed the 1,215-delegate threshold needed to become the presumptive Republican nominee.

He’ll formally accept the nomination at the Republican National Convention in July, by which point he could be in the remarkable position of being both a presidential candidate and convicted felon.

Trump has been indicted in four separate criminal investigations.

He’ll face President Joe Biden in the fall, pitting two deeply unpopular figures against each other in a rematch of the 2020 campaign that few voters say they want to experience again.

