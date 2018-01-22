Trump plans to speak post-shutdown vote, source says

President Donald Trump plans to publicly tout the end of the government shutdown stalemate on Monday, a White House official told CNN, despite being publicly absent from the debate over the weekend.

The precise time or venue for his remarks isn't yet known.

Trump spent the morning in the residence of the White House, following coverage of the shutdown and speaking with Republican leaders on the phone, a senior administration official said. One aide described him as "restless" -- after spending a rare weekend entirely at the White House.

Over the weekend, Trump spoke with Republicans and a laundry list of informal advisers. He told some of his aides that he'd like to be more involved in the negotiations, but he was told it was more prudent for lawmakers to strike a deal among themselves.