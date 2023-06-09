Trump charged with 37 counts in classified documents indictment

Federal prosecutors unsealed the indictment Friday against former President Donald Trump and one of his aides in connection with his handling of government documents.

The former president was hit with 37 charges including conspiracy to obstruct justice and scheme to conceal while his aide Walt Nauta was indicted on six charges, including conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements and representations.

Trump is facing 37 criminal counts, according to the indictment.



- 31 counts of gathering, transmitting, or losing defense information

- 1 count of conspiracy to obstruct justice

- 1 count of withholding a document or record

- 1 count of corruptly concealing a document or record

- 1 count of concealing a document in a federal investigation

- 1 count of scheme to conceal

- 1 count of false statements and representations

Trump is slated to be arraigned on Tuesday in a Florida federal court.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and criticized the Department of Justice and the U.S. attorney general's office of conducting a political "witch hunt."

Special Counsel Jack Smith is slated to make a statement about the indictment at 3 p.m.

