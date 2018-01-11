Trump claims he 'probably' has a good relationship with N. Korea leader

President Donald Trump would not say whether he has talked with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday, claiming that he "probably" has a good relationship with the rogue leader.

"I don't want to comment on it. I'm not saying I have or haven't," he said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Thursday. "I just don't want to comment."

Trump's strategy with North Korea has been hot and cold. While he has expressed an openness to negotiating with North Korea, he has also promised "fire and fury" for North Korea if their nuclear program and missile tests continued and recently said his nuclear button is "bigger and more powerful" than Kim's, who he has taken to calling "Little Rocket Man."

Trump said the stop-and-go nature to his strategy with North Korea is intentional and part of a broader goal.

"You'll see that a lot with me," he said. "And then all of the sudden somebody's my best friend. I could give you 20 examples. You could give me 30. I'm a very flexible person."

Trump's comments come days after representatives from North and South Korea held day-long negotiations in the demilitarized zone, where Pyongyang agreed to send a delegation to next month's Winter Olympics and to hold talks with Seoul to ease military tensions.

During his interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump acknowledged that recent talks between the two Koreas may be an attempt to drive a wedge between South Korea and the United States.

"If I were them, I would try," he said. "The difference is I'm president, other people aren't. And I know more about wedges than any human being that's lived."