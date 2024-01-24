Trump and Biden win New Hampshire primaries

Donald Trump and President Joe Biden have won the New Hampshire primaries.

The former president clinched his second straight victory in his quest for the 2024 GOP nomination after knocking out most of the field with a commanding win in Iowa. His GOP rival Nikki Haley, meanwhile, came up short in her effort to capitalize on her strength with independent and anti-Trump voters eager for a fresh voice to lead the party.

Biden prevailed even though he wasn’t on the ballot. His supporters mounted a write-in campaign on his behalf to avoid a loss, even though the contest awards no delegates because it violates the national party rules he pushed for.

What to know:

Trump wins GOP primary as rematch with Biden appears likely

Biden wins Democratic primary through a write-in effort

Trump rides to victory on the strength of support from the GOP base, AP VoteCast shows

Trump says Haley had a ‘very bad night’.

