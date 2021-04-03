TMZ reports rapper DMX in 'grave condition'

WHITE PLAINS, NY — TMZ is reporting rapper DMX is in a New York hospital after suffering from a heart attack Friday night.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, reportedly suffered an overdose that triggered a heart attack, said TMZ.

Sources say he was found at his home at around 11:00 p.m. Friday.

He was taken to a hospital in White Plains, New York where he is said to be in the critical care unit, according to TMZ.

DMX has battled substance abuse in the past and has gone through rehabilitation several times. His last stint at rehab was back in 2019 after he completed a 12-month sentence for tax evasion.

The rapper has had several hits on the music charts, including "Party Up (Up in Here)" and "X Gon' Give It To Ya." In the 90s he helped form the popular record label and rap group Ruff Ryders with The Lox, which included rapper and actress Eve.

In July of 2020, DMX and Snoop Dogg performed together in a Verzuz battle which saw more than 500-thousand viewers tune in.