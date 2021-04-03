Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

TMZ reports rapper DMX in 'grave condition'

items.[0].image.alt
HAYDN WEST/AP
American rapper, DMX, playing the first of two nights at the Ambassador Theatre, Tuesday, July 13, 2004, in O'Connell Street, Dublin, Ireland. (AP photo / Haydn West, PA) ** UNITED KINGDOM OUT - NO SALES - MAGS OUT **
IRELAND
DMX SIMMONS
Posted at 10:06 AM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 13:25:27-04

WHITE PLAINS, NY — TMZ is reporting rapper DMX is in a New York hospital after suffering from a heart attack Friday night.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, reportedly suffered an overdose that triggered a heart attack, said TMZ.

Sources say he was found at his home at around 11:00 p.m. Friday.

He was taken to a hospital in White Plains, New York where he is said to be in the critical care unit, according to TMZ.

DMX has battled substance abuse in the past and has gone through rehabilitation several times. His last stint at rehab was back in 2019 after he completed a 12-month sentence for tax evasion.

The rapper has had several hits on the music charts, including "Party Up (Up in Here)" and "X Gon' Give It To Ya." In the 90s he helped form the popular record label and rap group Ruff Ryders with The Lox, which included rapper and actress Eve.

In July of 2020, DMX and Snoop Dogg performed together in a Verzuz battle which saw more than 500-thousand viewers tune in.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV