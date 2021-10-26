Watch
TikTok star pleads not guilty to double murder in San Diego

Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 12:07:27-04

SAN DIEGO — A TikTok star with nearly a million online followers pleaded not guilty on Monday to shooting and killing his newly estranged wife and a man she was with last week at a San Diego high-rise.

Prosecutors say Ali Abulaban had surreptitiously installed a listening device on his 5-year-old daughter’s tablet device, and when he heard his wife and another man talking, he went to her apartment and shot them to death.

The Union-Tribune reports that after the shootings, Abulaban, still armed, picked up his daughter from school.

Prosecutors say the 29-year-old is a TikTok star known as JinnKid.

