Three Texas women missing after crossing Mexico border 2 weeks ago

Posted at 11:41 AM, Mar 11, 2023
Three women living in Texas are believed to be missing in Mexico after they crossed the US border to sell clothes at a flea market over two weeks ago, police told CNN on Saturday.

Marina Perez Rios, 48, her sister Martiza Trinidad Perez Rios, 47, and their friend Dora Alicia Cervantes Saenz, 53, crossed into Mexico on February 24, Roel Bermea, the Peñitas, Texas police chief, told CNN on Saturday.

The women were heading to the city of Montemorelos in the Mexican state of Nuevo León to sell clothes at a flea market, Bermea said.

This story is developing.

