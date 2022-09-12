This list of 2022's best new restaurants gives some subtle surprises, with lots of variety

From the casual-fine dining respite of The Nicolett in small Lubbock, Texas, to the Brooklyn Nigerian restaurant Dept. of Culture that only has one large communal dining table for guests: The 50 best new restaurants of 2022 that Bon Appétit has chosen draw a nice amount of curiosity and international flavor.

The restaurant industry is coming out of an unprecedented time that has changed the leaders and the workers, and the places we dine.

Smaller cities are becoming home to finer choices in cuisine as chefs look to find their roots outside of expensive larger cities. It's a plethora of forces coming together to change the restaurant world in ways we likely won't be able to foresee.

At the top of the list are some Brooklyn, New York dining spots representing The Big Apple and its culinary eclecticism.

Agi's Counter in Brooklyn is influenced by Eastern Europe and its traditions.

The list includes Daru in Washington, D.C., which has brought fine Indian fare to an otherwise unassuming and slightly out-of-the-way corner of the city.

Then there is Regards in Portland, ME, which pulls from multiple cultures, including Mexico and Japan, to deliver dishes inspired by living near the sea.

Take a look at the list, which includes three fascinating choices in Miami alone.