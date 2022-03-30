Watch
The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies of brain tumor at 33

FILE - Pop band The Wanted pose on the red carpet before the Lunas del Auditorio award ceremony in Mexico City, Oct. 30, 2013. From right: Nathan Sykes, Jay McGuiness, Max George, Tom Parker and Siva Kaneswaran. Tom Parker, a member of British-Irish boy band The Wanted, has died after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. He was 33. The band announced that Parker died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, “surrounded by his family and his band mates.” (AP Photo/Christian Palma, file)
Tom Parker, a member of British-Irish boy band The Wanted, has died after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. He was 33.

The band announced that Parker died Wednesday, “surrounded by his family and his band mates.”

Parker announced his diagnosis in October 2020, and underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Earlier this year, he performed on stage with the group during its much-delayed reunion tour.

The Wanted members Max George, Jay McGuinness, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes said they were “devastated by the tragic and premature loss” of their bandmate.

Formed in 2009, The Wanted had a string of hit singles including U.K. No. 1s “All Time Low” and "Glad You Came.”

