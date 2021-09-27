'The View' co-hosts reveal COVID-19 test results were false positives

“The View” addressed Friday’s chaotic show that saw co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro asked to leave the set.

Hostin and Navarro tested positive for COVID-19 right before Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to join the panel.

On Monday, the co-hosts, who are vaccinated, revealed that the tests were false positives.

“I really want to acknowledge and apologize to Sunny and Ana, because in the midst of all this chaos, they were put in this position where they had this information put out on television," executive producer Brian Teta said on the show.

Both Hostin and Navarro spoke about the real-life implications of having their test results abruptly shared with the world.

Hostin said her husband, who is a surgeon, had to be pulled out of surgery as a precaution.

“He was in the operating room, and he had to be pulled out of the operating room,” Hostin said, adding that he has since tested negative for the virus.

Navarro and Hostin said despite the chaotic weekend, they were overwhelmed with positive and supportive messages.

However, both co-hosts said they also received some hateful comments.

Specifically, Navarro also referenced a tweet from Donald Trump Jr. He said, “ Given the Ana Navarro news, I think it’s time for a national conversation about the dangers of Covid-19 & obesity.”

Navarro slammed Trump Jr., adding that she is aware of her weight.

The co-hosts closed the segment by thanking the vice president for sticking around to do an interview from a different part of the building.

They said they never came in contact with Harris.