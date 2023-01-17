The Betty White Challenge continues a year after her passing

Today would have been comedy legend Betty White's 101st birthday, and even after her death, the beloved actress is being honored for her philanthropic work.

The Betty White Challenge is back for a second year. Last year, for her 100th birthday, the challenge encouraged fans to donate $5 to any animal shelter in White's name.

This year, to honor her legacy, American Humane is launching a nationwide petition for her birthday to be known as "Betty White Day."

"We hope the Betty White Challenge will become all of us joining forces to make Congress recognize Betty's incredible contributions to animals around our country and around the world," said Robin Ganzert, president of American Humane.

White spent a lifetime supporting a variety of animal welfare causes. She was one of American Humane's longest supporters, dedicating more than 70 years to working to protect the quality of life of animals.

"She was involved with American Humane for half of our history," said Ganzert. "I've seen her in so many different occasions where her love for animals just touched my heart as it touched everyone around the country. She really represented what it was to be humane."

To sign the petition or donate, visit American Humane's website.