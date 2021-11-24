Texas school superintendent, mayor issue joint statement after student tased at protest

In Texas, a school superintendent and mayor issued a joint statement after a video began circulating on social media of a student being tased and arrested during a student-led protest in Little Elm.

In the video, Little Elm Mayor Curtis Cornelious and Little Elm ISD Superintendent Daniel Gallagher said three officers were assaulted, including one allegedly spat on.

The statement comes days after four students were arrested at Little Elm High School. Students were protesting the sexual assault of another student, the Dallas Morning News and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

"What led to Friday's student protest hits us at the core of who we are, and we have to find a way to restore the trust you need in order for all of us to move forward," the school district said in a statement.

They said they plan to hold a listening session on Nov. 30.