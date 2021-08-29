Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A man who led efforts in his Central Texas community against mask-wearing and other preventative measures during the coronavirus pandemic has died from COVID-19, one month after being admitted to the emergency room.

The San Angelo Standard-Times reports Caleb Wallace died on Saturday.

His wife Jessica Wallace announced his death on a GoFundMe page where she had been posting updates on his condition.

Wallace was 30 years old and a father of three children.

His wife is pregnant with their fourth child.

Jessica Wallace said she had prayed that her husband would recover and have a new perspective and appreciation for life.