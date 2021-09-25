Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Texas border crossing where migrants made camp to reopen

items.[0].image.alt
Julio Cortez/AP
This photo combination shows an area where migrants, many from Haiti, were encamped along the Del Rio International Bridge on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, and a photo showing the area after it was cleared off by authorities, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Mexico US Border Migrants
Posted at 11:48 AM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 14:48:28-04

DEL RIO, Texas — U.S. authorities say the Texas border crossing where thousands of Haitian migrants converged in recent weeks will be partially reopened late Saturday afternoon.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that trade and travel operations will resume at Del Rio Port of Entry for passenger traffic at 4 p.m. Saturday.

It will be reopened for cargo traffic on Monday morning.

The agency temporarily closed the crossing on Sept. 17 and rerouted traffic to the one in Eagle Pass, Texas, after as many as 15,000 mostly Haitian migrants suddenly crossed into Del Rio from Mexico and made camp around the U.S. side of the border bridge.

The camp was completely cleared on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV