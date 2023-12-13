Tesla recalls 2 million vehicles over autopilot safety issue, government agency says

Tesla will recall about 2 million cars over a safety issue tied to its autopilot system, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.

The company's autopilot system may put drivers at greater risk of an accident in certain situations, the NHTSA added.

The electric automaker will release a software update for the vehicles impacted next February, the agency said.

Tesla posted a message on X on Monday -- two days before the announced recall -- in response to safety concerns centered on its autopilot system.

"We at Tesla believe that we have a moral obligation to continue improving our already best-in-class safety systems," the company said. "At the same time, we also believe it is morally indefensible not to make these systems available to a wider set of consumers, given the incontrovertible data that shows it is saving lives and preventing injury."

"Regulators around the globe have a duty to protect consumers, and the Tesla team looks forward to continuing our work with them towards our common goal of eliminating as many deaths and injuries as possible on our roadways," the company added.