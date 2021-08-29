Watch
Tesla on autopilot slams into Florida state police car

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019, file photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. A Tesla using its partially automated driving system slammed into a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 on an interstate near downtown Orlando and narrowly missed its driver, who had pulled over to assist a disabled vehicle. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 11:50 AM, Aug 29, 2021
ORLANDO, Florida — A Tesla on autopilot has slammed into a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser on an interstate near downtown Orlando.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the trooper narrowly escaped injury.

A highway patrol spokeswoman told The Orlando Sentinel the trooper was assisting a disabled vehicle about 5 a.m. Saturday and had activated his emergency lights when the cruiser was struck.

The report said the man in the Tesla and driver of the disabled vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Recently, the federal government opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated driving system after similar collisions left one person dead and more than a dozen people injured.

