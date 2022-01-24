Tennessee deputy found dead inside burning home

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. — A Tennessee deputy was found dead in her burning home Sunday evening, and now the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is looking into the case.

According to the Robertson County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Deputy Savanna Puckett did not report to her assigned shift at 5 p.m. Sunday. A deputy went to check on her at her home and found it was on fire.

Fire crews got to the scene and were able to enter the home. Inside, they found Puckett's body. The sheriff's office reports Puckett had been shot.

The TBI is leading the investigation into Puckett's death. They said they are investigating the fire and suspicious death, and that "this remains an active and ongoing investigation."

One man has been taken into custody in connection to her death.

Puckett had worked with the Sheriff's Office for four years.

"Words cannot express the sadness and grief that Savanna’s family and her Sheriff’s Office family are facing right now," Sheriff Michael Van Dyke said in a news release. "This is a tragedy that we are processing minute by minute. Please keep Savanna, her family, and the Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Robertson County Sheriff's Office said her body will be escorted on US-41 S. through Ridgetop, Greenbrier, and Springfield on Monday afternoon. Her body will be taken to Springfield Memorial Gardens. During the transportation, all intersections will be blocked as the escort drives through.

In response to Puckett's death, the following statement was released on behalf of all the employees at the sheriff's office:

"Patrol Deputy Savanna Puckett is a great loss to all of us here at the Sheriff’s Office. We will grieve her death today, tomorrow, and many days to come. Savanna started her career at the Sheriff’s Office as a Corrections Officer in December of 2017 at the age of 18 and was promoted to Booking Officer in the Detention Facility in November of 2018. Savanna had aspirations of advancing her career to the Patrol Division and made that dream a reality when she was promoted to Patrol Deputy in May 2020, and officially graduated from Walter State Law Enforcement Academy in September 2020. In the 4 years that Savanna was with the Sheriff’s Office, she touched the lives of everyone. Savanna was the one who always showed up early to her shift with a smile on her face. She was hardworking and cared deeply for each and every person here. She was a mother hen to us all and frequently cooked meals and baked goodies for her shift. She was tough, courageous, kind, compassionate, and had an infectious personality that will always be remembered."

Bethany Davison at WTVF first reported this story.