Teen dies following hit-and-run that happened 2 years ago near Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, OH — A teen that was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in the Cincinnati area nearly two years ago has died.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office said 15-year-old Jamarion Washington died on March 5.

Washington was critically injured on Nov. 11, 2020 when he was hit by an unknown driver. He was only 12 at the time, Cincinnati police told ABC15's sister station WCPO in 2020. He was on his way to his aunt's house when he was hit.

His mother told WCPO he went into a coma after the crash and remained in a coma two years later.

Washington's family held a "Justice for Jamarion" vigil in November. Family members demanded the driver come forward so they can finally have peace.

"To think that someone has taken that away and not taken responsibility for that makes it hard," said Tyra Smith, Washington's god-grandmother. "You took away some innocence. You didn’t even stop to try to help. That makes it difficult to kind of move on."

Police have not made any arrests in this case. Anyone with information is urged to call Cincinnati Police Department at 513-352-2514.