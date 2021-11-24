Teen boy arrested in shooting near Colorado high school that left 6 students injured

AURORA, Colo. — A teenage boy was arrested Monday in connection to a shooting that left six students injured near Aurora Central High School in Colorado last week.

The teenager, whose identity was not released because he is a juvenile, was only identified as a 15-year-old who was driving a Chrysler 300 at the time of the shooting, according to the Aurora Police Department. He is facing attempted first-degree murder charges.

The other outstanding vehicle police identified in what they’re calling a drive-by shooting – a Chevrolet Tahoe – has also been found, towed and seized as investigators continue to piece together the events that led to the shooting.

Investigators have determined there were at least two other people inside Nome Park that were shooting back at the Chevrolet Tahoe and the Chrysler 300, and detectives are working around the clock to identify those people, as well as all the others involved, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after noon Monday at Nome Park just north of Aurora Central High School, where all six victims who were shot attend.

The victims were identified by the police department as the following: a 14-year-old male; a 15-year-old female; a 16-year-old male; a 16-year-old female; a 17-year-old male; and an 18-year-old male.

Two of the six victims will have a long recovery ahead of them, Aurora’s police chief said during a news conference on Nov. 16.

The Aurora Police Major Crimes Unit is working to determine if this shooting is connected to a shooting that left three teenagers injured outside Hinkley High School Friday afternoon.

Anyone who has information about not only the shooters in the two identified vehicles, but those in the park as well, is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward of up to $7,000.

This story was originally published by Óscar Contreras at KMGH.