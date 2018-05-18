Teacher reprimanded following profanity-laced video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A high school teacher in Tennessee is under investigation by Nashville Public Schools officials following a recording students made in her classroom in which she uses profanity and seems to berate kids with foul language.

The recording was made last week inside McGavock High School. It shows the teacher telling her kids "I have better things to do than to tell you whether or not you can go to the mother f--- bathroom, that’s not my job. If you have to pee you should be able to get that done without me. I don’t give a f--- about your bladder."

MNPS officials say the teacher involved admitted to the behavior. In the seven-minute clip, the teacher seems to be venting many of her frustrations about the class.

"Everyone can make an 'A' in my class. Show up with a pencil and paper, when I write you write. I don’t know why you have not caught on to that since August," she can be heard saying.

At one point she tells the students, "You gonna get somebody pregnant, and then you’ll be like ‘the system is against me, they want child support,' well maybe you should keep your dick in your pants."

Students who were in the classroom at the time of the outburst say they alerted school officials but no action was taken against the teacher.

"Being a teacher is very stressful but I feel like opinions like that you should keep it to yourself. It got way out of hand," said Jairo Izaguirr, a graduating senior at McGavock.

Metro Nashville Public Schools released this statement about the video: