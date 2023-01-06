Teacher injured in shooting at Virginia elementary school, 6-year-old in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 6-year-old male student is in custody and a female teacher is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon following a shooting in the classroom at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, officials confirm.

Police chief Steve Drew confirmed to us that a 6-year-old first grade student has been identified as the shooting suspect. The chief also stated that the shooting was not accidental.

No students were injured in the shooting, which occurred at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, police said.

Newport News Public Schools said in a statement, "All of the students are safe."

Police also said there is no longer an active shooter.

"We're beginning the process to reunite parents with students," the Newport News Police Department said in a statement. "More information will be released when it is available."

The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. inside the school, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told reporters.

"We did not have a situation where someone was going around the school shooting," Drew said. "We have a situation in one particular location where a gunshot was fired."

Drew called the response from the school's faculty and staff "heroic" in moving the students to the gymnasium and keeping everyone calm.

"The No. 1 process right now is to make sure we have counselors with our most precious thing we have, right -- our students -- and to get them back acquainted with their parents. That's what we're doing right now," Drew said.

Newport News is located in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area in southeastern Virginia, near Norfolk.

Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones was on the scene Friday afternoon.

"It's been a long day for a lot of people, but at the end of the day the children's safety is our top priority," he told reporters.

One parent said her "heart stopped" when she heard the news of a shooting at her 9-year-old son's school.

"I was freaking out, very nervous, just wondering, was that one person my son," she said. "But he's OK."

ABC News' Jianna Cousin contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

