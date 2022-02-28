Target to increase starting wage range and expand health care benefits

Target Corporation announced Monday morning that it will be increasing its wage range for new team members and expanding their health care benefits.

The new starting wage range is from $15 to $24, depending on job and location.

"Our team is at the heart of our strategy and success, and their energy and resilience keep us at the forefront of meeting the changing needs of our guests year after year. We continuously listen to our team members to understand what's most important to them," said Melissa Kremer, chief human resources officer at Target, in a press release. "We want all team members to be better off for working at Target, and years of investments in our culture of care, meaningful pay, expanded health care benefits and opportunities for growth ave been essential to helping our team members build rewarding careers."

Target will also expand its health care benefits starting in April.

The minimum average hour requirement for benefits will be 25 hours a week, down from 30 hours.

Additional benefits include free virtual therapy, expanded fertility benefits and new wellness options.

Additionally, enrollment waiting periods will be shortened, allowing team members to access benefits faster.