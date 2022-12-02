Takeoff murder suspect charged following fatal shooting of Migos rapper

HOUSTON, TX — A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff, Houston police said Friday.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed outside the 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 following a private event, police said. He was 28.

A 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman also suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, police said.

Police said at the time that an argument between some of the party guests "led to multiple unknown males firing pistols at each other." There was no indication that the rapper was involved in the dispute, police said.

Police have urged the public to come forward with tips in the days and weeks since.

Amid the investigation into the shooting, a man was recently charged with two counts of felon in possession of a weapon for allegedly having a gun at the time Takeoff was fatally shot, ABC Houston station KTRK reported. Prosecutors said during a hearing on Wednesday that the 22-year-old suspect is not believed to have fired a weapon during Takeoff’s shooting, The Associated Press reported.

Takeoff was part of the Grammy-nominated hip-hop trio Migos, which formed in 2008 in suburban Atlanta and gained mainstream recognition and rose to stardom in 2013 with their song "Versace." His uncle Quavo, who was present when the shooting took place but unharmed, and his cousin Offset were also part of the trio.

ABC News' Deena Zaru contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.