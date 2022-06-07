Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Taiwanese F-16 fighter makes emergency landing in Hawaii

Virus Outbreak HawaiI Travel Testing
Marco Garcia/AP
An airplane is seen parked at a terminal at the the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Virus Outbreak HawaiI Travel Testing
Posted at 1:20 PM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 16:20:05-04

U.S. officials say a Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Hawaii on Monday afternoon and the U.S. Air Force pilot who was flying the aircraft was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials say the aircraft appeared to have problems with its landing gear and the pilot declared an in-flight emergency and landed. A netting barrier was used to slow and stop the plane, and the nose gear collapsed after contact with the net. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss details prior to the completion of the investigation.

The U.S. routinely sells F-16s to Taiwan. It was unclear if the U.S. military pilot was testing the aircraft or preparing to deliver it to Taiwan.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems.