SUV drives into New Mexico parade, injuring multiple people

GALLUP, N.M. — Police say a person in a large SUV drove through a parade in New Mexico, injuring multiple people including two police officers.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that State Police Lt. Mark Soriano said no one was killed in the incident in the city of Gallup and he couldn’t elaborate on the extent of the injuries, New Mexico State Police said on Twitter that the driver was in custody and they were investigating the incident.

The parade was part of celebrations for the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial, which was founded in 1922 to honor Native American and Indigenous heritage.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez posted a video on Facebook following the incident.

"Right now we don't know the extent of what happened. We were in the path of the vehicle. Thank God that folks that were around me, our team members, our council delegates, were not struck by the vehicle. It turned a corner and from that point on I don't know what happened. But before that, it came straight toward us, the vehicle," said President Nez in the video. "I'm sure a lot of people are angry, a lot of emotions happening right now. I'm angry."